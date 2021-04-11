Robert Roy Faust
February 9, 1940 — March 23, 2021
Robert (Bob) Roy Faust, passed away on March 23, 2021, at his home in Vancouver, WA. His paternal grandfather delivered him at the old Eugene Hospital on Feb. 9, 1940. Bob leaves behind a legacy of love, marked by wonderful friendships and strong family bonds.
Bob went to Wa-Hi and graduated in 1958. Bob served in the Army for three years. He graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in education. His first teaching job was at Quincy Middle School. Then he moved on to LaCrosse High School. In 1976 he came to Vancouver and taught at Gaiser Middle School until his retirement in 1999. He loved sports, therefore, he coached at all of the schools where he worked (wrestling, football, basketball and track). Bob touched many lives. He was very active in Project Healing Waters, working with disabled vets, teaching them fly tying and taking them on summer fishing trips. He was the secretary for the Salmon Creek Fly Fishing Club.
He was baptized in 1950 in Hermiston, OR. In Bob’s own words, “It was one of the highlights of my life. God is good.” Another highlight for both Bob and Debbi was watching the grandkids play sports. “Bapa” was their biggest fan.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Eva Faust. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbi Faust; his daughters, Lisa Osborne and Amy Osborne; two sons, Rick Osborne and Mark Osborne; a sister, Betty Gradwohl; and brother, Bill Faust. Bob was “Bapa” to nine grandchildren and seven great- grandkids. He also is survived by four very special nephews, Mike Gradwohl, Jim Gradwohl, Jon Gradwohl and Mark Gradwohl
A celebration of life will be hosted by the family in the summer. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Salmon Creek Fly Fishers. Another great way to remember Bob is by making a donation to Project Healing Waters with a note that the donation is to be directed to “the Portland/Vancouver Program in Bob’s name”. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, INC P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD, 20646 Or donations can be made on-line at https:// projecthealing,waters.org/donate/ Please share a memory @