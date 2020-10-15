Robert Randolph Hawes
February 9, 1959 — October 12, 2020
In Loving Memory
After a long struggle with COPD and CHF, Randy, 61, lost his fight early in the morning on October 12, at Regency at the Park, College Place.
A Graveside service will be Saturday, October 17, at 11am at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Street, Walla Walla, with Pastor Ron Alexander officiating.
Randy was born to Richard “Dick” and Margaret “Peg” Hawes in Prosser, WA on February 9, 1959; he was one of eight children. He grew up and attended schools in Walla Walla and graduated from Wa-Hi in ’77. Randy worked at the Washington State Penitentiary as a Correctional Officer until his health forced him to retire in 1999. After his retirement, Randy spent a lot of his time at the Red Apple Restaurant where he was able to give a helping hand in the day-to-day operations.
Randy enjoyed bowling, fishing, cars, car racing, sports, his dog Lucy, and cat Lion Kitty. You could find him enjoying his time in front of a slot machine or sitting on a stool at Tommy’s Dutch Lunch.
Randy is survived by his ex-wives, Dawn Fuller Hawes and Karen Hammond; step-sons, Christopher Hawes, Matthew Hammond, Nathan Hammond; siblings, Marilynne (Bill) Hilton, Karen (Larry) Jorgensen, Kathy (Kaveh) Aminian, Bobbi Hawes, Terry (Marilyn) Hawes; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Tomi Hawes; and a brother, Mike Hawes.
Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com