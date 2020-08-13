Robert R. Vogt
July 5, 1941 — August 10, 2020
Robert “Bob” Raymond Vogt, 79, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. Viewing will be Friday, August 14, from 3pm to 6pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. There will be a Funeral, Monday, August 17, at 11am at the funeral home with a Graveside service immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Street, Walla Walla. Due to COVID, we ask that you please call the funeral home if you would like to attend, so we can ensure we stay under the 30 person limit, 509-525-3397.
Bob was born to Robert Leroy Vogt and Doris Evelyn Stewart in Tilden, Nebraska on July 5, 1941. The family moved to the Walla Walla area when Bob was 9 years old; he attended Walla Walla High School and graduated in 1959. In 1989 Bob married Becky Tomlinson in Walla Walla on May 20, they were able to celebrate 31 years of marriage. Bob began work for Teagues Auto for 10 years before he began his career with the City of Walla Walla as a Fire Fighter/Paramedic; he spent 23 years with the city before he retired in 1993.
Bob enjoyed cruises, traveling to the Oregon Coast, and to Las Vegas. He was a person who loved his dog “Ginger” but above all he loved spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Becky Vogt; daughter, Dena Luippold; two granddaughters, Nicole Sears, Ashley Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Emma, Zion, McKinley Sears, Brock, Braxton, Brooks Ashley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the funeral home. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com