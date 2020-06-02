Robert Monroe Cannon
June 26, 1925 — May 25, 2020
Robert Monroe Cannon, of Athena passed May 25, 2020, in Pendleton, OR., at 94 years old. Per his wishes there will be no memorial services. Memorial contributions may be made to Weston McEwen FFA program or Athena American Legion Post 130.
One of four children, Robert was born June 26, 1925, on the Cannon family farm outside of Athena, to Joesph and Alice (Kuns) Cannon. He attended the one room schoolhouse on Gerking Flat Rd in his early grade school years. He then attended Athena Grade School his 6th - 8th grade years and Athena High School through his Junior year at which time he was drafted into the Navy February 4, 1944 through June 7, 1946. He was an AMMC3C, Aviation Machinist’s Mate Third Class. He received the American Area Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Aircrew Insignia. On December 01, 2019, Robert was awarded with a beautiful quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation. He was very moved by the award.
Robert met Dorothy A. Holdried while participating in a play performed at Athena Christian Church. While Robert was in the Navy, his High School sweetheart wrote him every single day. They married on February 15, 1946, while Robert was home on leave. After his discharge on June 7, 1946, they made their home for three years just down the road from the Cannon family farm that his father farmed. Robert worked with his father on the farm that his father Joseph Cannon started in the early 1920s. Joseph Cannon retired in 1949, bought a new tractor and turned the farm over to Robert. Robert and Dorothy moved to the family farm, raised three children and remained at the farm their entire marriage of 63 years. Dorothy passed on August 11, 2009. Robert remained actively working the farm until he was 87 years old. Farming was definitely his passion and he absolutely loved his life there. He then passed his beloved farm onto his son Dave, who had farmed with his dad for 40 years.
As a boy on the farm he remembered being a pest to the ranch hands. One day he was feeling quite full of himself while watching the ranch hand milk the cow, he stood with his hand shoved into his pockets rocking back and forth on his heels and of course asking a lot of questions, his britches were a little big and low and behold his britches fell to the ground. The ranch hand laughed and Robert, embarrassed, thought he better go find something to do. His job as a young boy, around 6 or 7 years old, was to take care of all the Mules and Horses. His father would wake him at 4:30am to get his chores done before his breakfast and school. He was around 10years old when his father gave him another job. He hooked up the Mules for all the ranch hands. He then hooked one Mule to the harrow and harrowed the ground after it was plowed. He walked behind the harrow and accomplished two trips around the field a day. Robert was a very gifted machinist and could make anything. Along with farming, he loved to work in his shop creating things. Robert was a John Deere man through and through. So much so in his later years, he took his Dad’s 1936 John Deere combine, got it running and refurbished the entire thing. He pulled it into Athena for the Athena Caladonian parade, which he loved to participate in. He then parked it and stayed the entire day showing people how it worked from stem to stern and talking about the good ol days. He was able to take a trip to the John Deere Assembly Plant for a tour. He came back very enamored by the whole process.
He and his brother Granville built a sprayer in the 1960s that was steered electronically.
Robert was a life long member of the Athena Baptist Church where he built and fixed anything that was needed over the years. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He was a member of Oregon Wheat League and was President for one year. He was a member of Paradise Good Sams and had many a “camp outs” at the ranch. He loved entertaining people and had performed many skits at their campouts and get togethers. He was a member of the Athena American Legion Post 130. He coached Little League Baseball for number of years. He and his wife drove school bus and sports bus for many years. Robert and Dorothy belonged to a square dance club when their children were little. He loved to dance, so much we called him the “Dancing Man”.
Surviving are two sons, Dave (Renee) Athena, Bob L. (Dee) Pilot Rock; daughter, Sharon Bergman (Mike) Athena; grandchildren, Bob and Jamie Rabb (Branson), BJ Cannon, Josh Cannon, Amanda Cannon, Dusty Kent and Tyler Kent; great-grandchildren; niece, Carol Smith (Lew); and cousin, Steve. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Joseph and Alice (Kuns) Cannon; sister, Frances Sampson Pinkerton; brother, Granville Cannon; brother, Woody Cannon.