Robert M. Hughes DDS
July 6, 1945 — January 27, 2022
Robert M. Hughes, D.D.S. (“Mike”), passed away at age 76 on January 27, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. Mike was born in Walla Walla, on July 6, 1945.
He completed his undergraduate studies at Gonzaga University in Spokane, and then relocated to Omaha, Nebraska, where he obtained a dental degree from Creighton University. While in dental school, he met the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Hughes. They married on June 14, 1969, in North Platte, Nebraska. Upon completing dental school, Mike served in the U.S. Navy. After Mike completed his military service, he and Peggy returned to Spokane, to start the rest of their lives. Mike founded a private dental practice in north Spokane. Together, Peggy and Mike raised three children and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. Mike managed to provide the utmost care to his patients while also being constantly present for his family, friends, and the greater community.
Mike is survived by his three children, Molly Hughes Lund, Abby Hughes, and Mark Hughes; his sister and her husband, Patty and Jeff Hawkins; his niece, Erin Armijo; and his nephew, Ryan Hawkins. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, Sophia R. Lund. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Florence Hughes, Walla Walla; his wife, Peggy, passed away on January 12, 2022 - only 15 days before Mike passed away.
His family, friends, and former patients will always remember Mike for his wisdom and unending thirst for knowledge, his deep appreciation for even the smallest things in life (like walks in the woods and meals with those he loved at restaurants), his incredible sense of humor, and his devotion in life to taking care of others.