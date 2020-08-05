Robert M. Bru Aug 5, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert M. BruMay 24, 1955 — Aug. 5, 2020 MILTON-FREEWATER - Robert Michael Bru, 70, died Aug. 5, 2020, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Michael Bru Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists