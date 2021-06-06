Robert Luciano Secolo
December 13, 1932 — May 22, 2021
Bob Secolo died Saturday, May 22, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born and raised in Walla Walla, by his parents, Salvatore and Giuseppina, on a large onion farm. It was there that he learned the value of hard work, determination and family. He was also surrounded by an extended family of Italian immigrants who taught him the importance of friendship, community, loyalty, and laughter, which he carried with him throughout his life – as a husband, father, friend, businessman, neighbor and Navy recruit. But, without question, the most important of his virtues that he instilled in all of his children, was his love and reverence for a perfect bowl of spaghetti. His sauce is still held in high regard, by those who were lucky enough to have sat with the Family at Sunday Spaghetti Dinner. He will be missed. Rest in Peace and Godspeed.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Peggy; his five kids, Tim, Erin, Ted, Tom and Tony; their spouses, Laurel, Terry, Connie, Angie and Kelly; his grandchildren, Katie and George; and his sister, Barb.
A military service will be held from 9:30-10a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR. The service is open to all who knew Bob. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Lloyd Lions Club www.lcif.org/donate or the Alzheimer’s foundation, Hilarity for Charity www.wearehfc.org. Please sign the online guest book at www.oregonlive.com/obits