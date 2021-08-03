Robert Louis Laski
August 18, 1946 — July 9, 2021
Robert Louis Laski, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021, at home with his wife Carole by his side. The cause of death was complications from the new Delta variant of the Covid Virus. Even though he was fully vaccinated, his underlying lung and health issues just couldn’t fight it.
Bob was born on August 18, 1946, in Medford, Wisconsin to Kathryn Schneider Laski and George Laski. Bob joined his older sister Mary, followed by his sisters Carolyn, and then by Virginia. The Laski’s moved from Wisconsin to Oregon, landing in Sweet Home first and then on to Newport. Bob was quite athletic in his youth, and enjoyed playing basketball with the “Coasties” from the nearby from Coast Guard Station located in Newport.
After graduating from Newport High School in 1964, he went on to attend Oregon State University. He graduated from OSU in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Bob was a lifelong and enthusiastic supporter and fan of the OSU Beavers. He massed quite the collection of OSU shirts, hats, jackets and more and proudly wore them often. He was an avid and loyal fan watching every game.
Bob met and married Charlene Brown, and became the parents to sons Jeff and Nathan. They moved to Salem. After their divorce, Bob worked for the State of Oregon as a State Auditor. Later on Bob moved to Washington and worked for CRC Computer Service, back in the day when computer systems took up an entire room. He later started a new and for the time innovative business, NW Video Corner in what is now known as the Modern Plaza in Walla Walla. He rented out movies, players and recorders. After selling his business, he moved right next door and became an Allstate Insurance Agent. This was a career he thoroughly enjoyed and that lasted 20 plus years. He became good friends with many of his customers.
After 20 plus years Bob retired from the insurance business. He met and married Carole Loften of Dayton in the spring of 1994, in Reno, Nevada with many friends and family in attendance. Both Bob Carole enjoyed gambling and having fun so it was the perfect venue for them. Bob loved speed, cars, horses, and of course the hydro plane races in Tri-Cities. Bob belonged to a group of friends called “Porko’s Pals” a private group of 100 race fans at the Tri-Cities Water Follies. With this group Bob became the synchronized swimming director of the ever popular “Bob and the Mermaids”. Together they provided hilarious entertainment for the spectators of the races for years. The group was even featured in the newspaper and local TV stations. Bob will always be remembered as the guy who had and provided lots of fun in life.
Bob is survived at the home by his wife, Carole; sons, Jeff and Nathan of Salem, OR; sisters, Mary and Carolyn both of Vancouver, WA; granddaughters, Jessica and Kiri of Walla Walla; four step-children, Tony Loften, Debra Hays, Chris Loften and Mark Loften and their families of various locations. He also leaves behind the loves of his life, his four great-grandchildren, Alphonse, Damon, Allexa and Aria. He was so excited with anticipation for his newest great-grandchild who is due in December, along with many more step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and relatives back East.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kathryn Laski; his step-mother, Joyce Laski; sister, Virginia; step-brother, Bruce Marcy.
We all know that Bob didn’t like to dress up, so please feel free to wear comfortable attire.
We ask in memory of Bob that you please wear a mask at the church service in order to protect those who might be vulnerable to the virus.
Services will be held on Friday, August 6, at 10am at Assumption Catholic Church. Followed by a Grave side service at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 South Second St., Walla Walla. We will conclude Bob’s celebration with a reception at the church after graveside services. Any donations in Bob’s memory can be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are thru Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla.