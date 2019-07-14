Robert Lee Johnson
Robert Lee Johnson (Bob) of Walla Walla died peacefully on July 7, 2019, at the age of 92.
Bob is survived by his four children, Ron of Grapeview, WA, Karen Miller of Yakima, WA, Mike of Spokane, WA, and Mark of Yakima, WA. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie.
Bob was born on Oct. 11, 1926, in Dayton, to Robert and Lucille Johnson. After graduating high school and serving in the Navy he married Bonnie and they made their home in Walla Walla. Bob worked for Washington Machinery and eventually became owner changing it to Blue Mountain Auto Parts. Bob’s passions were fishing, bowling, baseball and woodworking.
A Military Honors Service is scheduled for July 17, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla with a gathering following at 1467 Whiteley Road, Walla Walla. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life.