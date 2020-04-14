Robert LaVern Rehberg
Dec. 15, 1933 — March 31, 2020
Robert LaVern Rehberg passed away on March 31, 2020, at Regency at the Park from complications due to Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born December 15, 1933, in Walla Walla, to Carl and Viola Rehberg, he was the youngest of seven children. He attended Sharpstein Elementary and Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1953.
Robert married Judith Vieting on September 5, 1962, joining their two families together for over 57 years.
He joined the Walla Walla City Fire Department in December 1963, retiring in December 1978. He co-owned and operated D & R Construction. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved working in his vegetable garden, tending to his fruit trees, building and remodeling and helping others.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents’ his siblings and their spouses: Esther (James) Nolan, John (Judith) Rehberg, Anna (Harry) Husky, Lola (Alfred) Becker, Carl Rehberg, Goldie (Bud) Todorovich; his son, Edwin Rehberg; his daughter, Kellie Avery; and a great-granddaughter, Kate. He is survived by his wife Judith; his children: Jayne (Duane) Foster, Brian Rehberg, Pattie (Phil) Eagon, Doug Rehberg and Andrea (Scott) Lewis; as well as 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Norma Rehberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by many, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or a charity of choice in Bob’s name.