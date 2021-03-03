Robert Kirk Walker
Robert Kirk Walker, age 74, passed away on February 11, with his family at his side after a long battle with COPD.
He is survived by his sisters, Eddie (Cookie) Effinger and Kathy (Betsy) Prutsman; brother, Albert (Fred) Walker; children: Daneitta Mertens, Robert Walker, Melissa Walker, Susanna Walker, and Angie Williams; as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many foster children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; daughter, Janette; son, Jon; and his brother, Walker (Jay) Walker.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing cards, having barbecues, and giving the grandchildren rides on the lawn mower. He would spontaneously go on road trips where ever they would lead him especially if there was a casino at the end. Fishing was a big part of his life and you could find him at the rivers or lakes with a fishing pole in his hand. He combed the thrift stores never passing up a good deal. He loved a good conversation where he could captivate the listener with a story or two. It gave him great joy to see a smiling face on anyone who would stop by for a visit. He will be missed..