Robert Keith Yates
June 30, 1953 — January 16, 2022
On January 16, 2022, Robert Keith (Bob) Yates peacefully passed away with family by his side at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Darbie Yates; children: Jessica Yonce, Robin Yates, Tim Yates, Shawn Yates; siblings: Kathleen, Jeanette and Tom; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Dayton, on June 30, 1953, to Keith Odaville Yates and Yvonne Irene (Childs) Yates. Bob attended school in Dayton, graduating with the class of 1971. He lived most of his life in the Dayton Community that he loved. Bob did live briefly in the Tri-Cities, where he married Sue Paul and had two daughters, Jessica and Robin. Following a divorce, Bob moved back to Dayton, where he enrolled at Walla Walla Community College and earned his degree in Engineering Technology and Cartography. He then began employment with Columbia County in the Road Department.
Bob married the love of his life, Darbie Bailey on January 4, 1986. Two young boys came with that marriage, Tim Yates and Shawn Yates, whom he adopted.
Bob had a successful career with Columbia County for 30 years, retiring in 2019. He loved exploring the land and bridges for work and also loved horses, camping with his family, yearly beach trips, geology, and playing his many guitars.
Our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend left us too soon. Angels have taken him for one last fly over inspection of Columbia County’s many roads and bridges, mountains, and creeks, that he loved knew by heart.
The family has arranged a Celebration of Life at the Best Western Hotel in Dayton- Palouse Room on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 1 to 4 PM and is open to all that loved and cared for Bob. Donations can be made in Robert’s name to the Blue Mountain Historical Society, PO Box 163, Dayton, WA. 99328