Robert Joseph Stanfill
May 22, 1931 — Oct. 7, 2019
Robert Joseph Stanfill was born On May 22, 1931, in Kansas. Bob’s family struggled to keep food on the table, so at the age of 5, Bob stole food from the neighbor’s refrigerator to feed his family. Bob’s life of crime didn’t stop at age 5. He continued and ended up in an orphanage, he went to various reform schools, city and county jails, then ultimately served time in the Oregon State and Washington State penitentiary.
At the age of 29 and while living in the Washington State Penitentiary, Bob asked the guard if he knew any “nice” girls that he could write to. Bob’s life was changed after he received a return letter from Bunnie. Bob became a Christian through those letters. Bunnie’s family went before the parole board requesting his release. Soon, Bob and Bunnie were married and began their family. With love and support from his new family he committed himself to becoming a trusted businessman for nearly 60 years and was known as “Bob the Barber” in College Place.
Bob was an athlete. He played outfield for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball minor team in Kansas City, he was a runner and an avid golfer. Bob coached the Village basketball team for the Sonnenberg series in the 60s and 70s. He created a quality athletic program with the community and businesses from the area sponsored nearly every aspect of the events.
As a barber, Bob enjoyed serving his customers and their families. He absolutely loved giving first haircuts, and when he knew a family was struggling financially, he was known to trade haircuts for a bag of vegetables or a home baked pie. Bob’s heart went out to kids and he never turned away a student selling something for school or little league. He was hired by Walla Walla Community College and taught barbering for the Washington State Penitentiary then went back behind the bars every day to teach the inmates.
Bob was active in civic life and was elected to the College Place City Council, serving as a city councilman for 8 years.
After retiring at the age of 83, Bob fought the battle of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Bob passed away peacefully in Vancouver, Washington on Oct. 7, 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Bunnie; and sister, Patsy. He is survived by his brother, Jim; sons, Matt and Joe. His grandson’s Tim and Greg and granddaughters Rachel and Jedzeah; as well as other cousins, family and friends.
Services to be held November 2, 3:00 pm, at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, College Place.