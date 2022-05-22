Robert Irvin Engebretson
June 22, 1940 — April 8, 2022
Robert (Bob) Irvin
Engebretson was born on June 22, 1940, in Mankato, MN to Henry Gordon Engebretson and Ellen Agatha (Knudson) Engebretson. He passed away at 81, on April 8, 2022, in Walla Walla. A Graveside Memorial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery (Section 90, corner of Poplar & Palm – located near the Garden Mausoleum) on Friday, May 27, at 11:00 AM.
Bob was the youngest of 4 children joining sisters Hazel, Norma, and Lorie. Not long after his birth the family moved to Walla Walla.
Bob attended local schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School. He has 2 sons, Todd Eric Engebretson and Ryan Robert Engebretson from a previous marriage. He later married Judy (Free) Engebretson, and they had a son Kevin James Engebretson.
Bob and his cousin, Mick Knudson owned a fix up carpentry business for many years together. He enjoyed several jobs including working for Boise Cascade, Morrison Supply, Chisum Ryder, and later retiring from Key Technology.
Bob enjoyed life to the fullest that included, being outdoors, fishing, golfing, working in his shop on woodworking projects, going to Pioneer Park and feeding the squirrels while drawing pictures on his sketching pad. He also very much enjoyed playing music, especially at the Engebretson Family Reunions.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Judy (Free) Engebretson; parents, Henry and Ellen Engebretson; sister, Norma Holway. He is survived by sons, Todd (Cherie) Engebretson of Walla Walla, Ryan (Andrea) Engebretson of Fargo, ND, and Kevin Engebretson of Walla Walla; five granddaughters: Kati Engebretson of Walla Walla, Emily Engebretson of Fargo, ND, Katja Engebretson of Fargo, ND, Gabrielle Engebretson of Fargo, ND, and Kendra Stevens of Milton Freewater; one grandson, Jordan Engebretson of Fargo, ND; sisters, Hazel Rutherford of Birch Bay, WA, Lorie (Harold) McGowen of Umapine; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local charitable organization of your choice through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.