Robert Henry Schreindl
October 10, 1943 — June 4, 2022
Robert Henry Schreindl, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, surrounded by loving family at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at the age of 78. Robert was born October 10, 1943, in Renton, Washington to Henry Melvin Schreindl and Mildred Gladys Calhoun.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Diana, (they would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary on June 10); and two of his children, Michael and Melissa; a sister, Helen Krehbiel; and his parents. He is survived by his wife of a year, Kathleen Baker; and four children, Paul (Shannon), Mark (Kenna, partner) Schreindl, and Leah (Manuel) Maldonado of Walla Walla, and David (Jeanne) Schreindl of Kansas City, MO. He also is survived by his stepchildren, who were like his own, having known them for all their lives. They are Tami Baker, Walla Walla, Theron (Sarah), Seattle, Alana Griffith (Paul), Sunset, Utah, and Alex (Jennifer), Marbury, Alabama.
Robert grew up in the Seattle area and graduated from Franklin High School in 1962. He then earned a degree in education from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA and moved to Walla Walla to begin his career. He taught special education for 31 years, primarily at Garrison Middle School, with stints at the High School and Pi-Hi. Robert met Diana in 1969 through a mutual friend and were married in Salt Lake City on June 10, 1969. He went back to school and earned a master’s degree from CWU. After Diana’s passing in 2021, Robert married life-long friend Kathy Baker at the Columbia River Temple in Richland, Washington on August 12, 2021. They enjoyed the short time they had together, both enjoying retirement. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and trips with Diana including trips to Mexico, Africa, Central America, Europe, Canada, Alaska, and Jerusalem. His travels also included two missions with his wife to Toronto, Canada and Cape Town, South Africa for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also loved games, puzzles, and being a University of Washington football fan, things he passed on to his kids.
A service was held Thursday, June 9, at the Walla Walla Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.