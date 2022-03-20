Robert Gordon Chapman
April 16, 1931 — March 12, 2022
Chapman, Robert Gordon, age 90, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Walla Walla. He was born April 16, 1931, in Troy, ID to George and Clara (Trevithick) Chapman. Beginning school in Troy, the family moved to Milton-Freewater where he graduated from McLoughlin High School.
In 1951, Bob joined the Army and served his time in Korea as a Medical Technician. While in the Army he married the love of his life Betty Zane Landsdale on November 17, 1953, and lived in Olympia, WA until his discharge in 1954. Shortly after, the couple moved to Klamath Falls where Bob attended OIT and after he began his lifelong career as an Electrician.Throughout the years Bob and Betty lived in Olympia, Klamath Falls, Hermiston, Pendleton and John Day. Bob retired in 1993 and they moved to Walla Walla.
Bob and Betty were members of the Worldwide Fellowship of Christians. Betty passed away in Walla Walla on July 11, 2021. They loved the outdoors and were avid hikers and enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, traveling, and camping with their many friends and family.
Bob is survived by their two children, Phil Chapman, Connie Cooper; four grandchildren, Zane Chapman, Joel Chapman, Andrew Chapman, Taylor Cooper; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater on Saturday, March 26, at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at the Weston Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Weston Memorial Hall in Weston.
