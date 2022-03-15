Robert G. Chapman Mar 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert G. ChapmanApr. 16, 1931 — Mar. 12, 2022WALLA WALLA -Robert Gordon Chapman, 90, died March 12, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Gordon Chapman Robert G. Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Walla Walla Read more: Leah Mary-Jo (Dodie) (Sleater) Perry Mar 13, 2022 +2 Frieda Pauline Heimbigner Senter Bradley Mar 13, 2022 Joyce Deana Graham Mar 13, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Service 3 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Ads 4 Free: 3x6 heavy bankers desk, ALL CLASSIFIEDS