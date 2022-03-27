Robert Francis Stewart Sr.
April 27, 1938 — March 19, 2022
Robert “Bob” was born to William D. Stewart and Helen (Rex) Stewart in Philipsburg, Montana on April 27, 1938. William and Helen later divorced and Helen married Gene Howerton and in 1952 the family moved from Pullman, Washington to Walla Walla. Bob went to school at Pioneer Junior High and at WA-Hi. In 1955, Bob entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the All Marine Rifle Team and was an expert sharpshooter. Bob loved anything about guns. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and Good Sam Club.
He met Janice Aretta Nemitz whom he married at the VA Chapel in Walla Walla in 1957. They had two children, Robert Stewart Jr. and David Stewart. Bob and Janice enjoyed raising sheep, horses and dogs and both enjoyed fishing. Bob also loved to hunt, target shoot, read mystery and western novels and military history books. He enjoyed being a member of Search and Rescue, and was deputized in Walla Walla for large animal rescue. Bob also loved supporting the WA-Hi FFA. Other hobbies Bob enjoyed were camping with his family, scuba diving, deep sea fishing, and practical jokes. Bob had a degree in carpentry and welding. He also loved crewing on hot air balloons. Bob was a MP, Rifleman, and Squad Leader in the USMC, a Corrections Officer at the WA State Penitentiary, Security at Iowa Beef, and a Logistics Warehouseman at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Janice passed away in 1999. Bob married Nancy Hobbs Kirshner in 2001 bringing more children and grandchildren to the family.
Bob is survived by wife, Nancy Stewart; sons, Robert Stewart Jr. and David Stewart (Terria); brother, Rick Howerton; daughter, Theresa and son, Joey; and sister-in-law, Sandy. Bob also leaves 21 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William Stewart, Helen and Gene Howerton; wife, Janice; brother, William; sister, Caroline; and nephews, Mike and Randy.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 29, 2022, at noon at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla with Steve Gilmore officiating. Friends and family may share memories of Bob and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.