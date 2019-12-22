Robert F. Wall
March 4, 1965 — December 12, 2019
Robert F. Wall III, of Walla Walla, died peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. A closed casket visitation in the Relief Society room will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Walla Walla (1821 S. Second Street). The Memorial will follow at 11:00 am at the same location.
Rob was born in Provo, UT on March 4, 1965, to Robert Wall Jr and Carol Sorenson. He married Karen Firth of Bothwell, UT on November 22, 1986, in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Rob graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and later obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Idaho. As an engineer, he served in the US Air Force and Reserves. He worked for the Army Corp of Engineers for 18 years and was presented with the second-highest Honorary Award for Civilian Service on November 25, 2019.
Rob and Karen lived in Provo (UT), Mountain Home (ID), Alamogordo (NM), and Walla Walla. They built two-family homes together, with the help of their children. Rob loved to build and was known for his hard work ethic. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and fishing with his family. Later in life, he had a passion for sailing and beekeeping.
Rob is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Ashlee (Jeremy) Eskelsen, Robert (Hannah) Wall, Jenny (Ethan) Rawlins; and six handsome grandsons. Also, surviving is his father, Robert (Flora Lee) Wall; brother, Dan (Jewelia) Wall; step-father, Chuck Somerville; father-in-law, LeRoy Firth; and Karen’s brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Sorenson Somerville, and infant daughter Ann Marie.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Oregon Health and Science University, where Rob received cancer treatments (www.onwardohsu.org/donation). Friends and family may share memories and sign on the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com