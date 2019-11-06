Robert Eugene McKee
Nov. 29, 1925 — Nov. 4, 2019
On Monday November 4, 2019, Robert Eugene “Bob” McKee passed away after a short illness at the age of 93 in Walla Walla.
Bob was born on November 29, 1925, in Arkansas City, Kansas to Daniel La Fayette and Lura Adline (Tate) McKee. He lived in Arkansas City, Kansas until he enlisted in the Army during World War II. He served in the 69th Infantry Division in the European theater. After the war Bob returned to his hometown in Kansas and finished his high school education and continued on to attend Cowley County Community College. Bob then began work as a carpenter. He also worked as an auto mechanic, owner of a few different bars, and played music with several different bands.
Bob loved to vacation in the Boise, Idaho area where his middle brother, Clem lived. He married young and had two boys. Robert Eugene McKee II was born in 1957 and Dennis Michael “Mike” McKee was born in 1959. After a divorce he had full custody of his younger son, Dennis and his older son, Robert lived with his mother. In 1973 Bob made his move to Idaho. His older brother, Elba, was just retiring and was also moving from California to the Boise area. This move would put the 3 brothers back together. The brothers spent several years living close to each other. These three were famous for being able to fix darn near anything when they were working together. They all loved to go camping and fishing. They loved riding their motorcycles, 4 wheelers, and 4 wheel drive vehicles while exploring the back woods.
In 1985 Bob married his best friend, Nathelle. He would tell me that this decision was one of the best ones he ever made. The couple spent many happy years together and successfully blended their families. They lived on Mill Road in Emmett, Idaho until Nathelle passed in 2017. Bob then moved to Walla Walla to live near his son, Dennis and Kathy. Bob was very proud of the fact that he maintained his independence as he aged.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nathelle; and his oldest son, Robert McKee Jr. He is survived by his son, Dennis (Kathy) McKee; his grandson, Steve (Natalie) McKee; and two great grandkids. Bob is also survived by Nathelle’s two daughters, Shyla (Larry)Smith, Linley (Virgil) Stanger; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder in Walla Walla. There will be a short graveside ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery. Donations in Bob’s name may be sent to the Blue Mountain Humane Society thru the funeral home.