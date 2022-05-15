Robert Ennis Morrison
June 18, 1931 — May 4, 2022
Robert “Bob” Ennis Morrison, 90, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022.
Bob was born on June 18, 1931, to Harvey and Velma (Hancock) Morrison. He was a third generation Walla Walla resident. He attended school in Walla Walla and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1950. While in high school, he played multiple sports, but he especially loved football. Some of his fondest high school memories include being voted “cutest couple” with his girlfriend, Rose Lott and being crowned Homecoming King. Bob played football for a season at Whitman College and then went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard for two years. After his service ended, he went to Eastern Washington State College and graduated with a B.A. in Education. It was there that he met and then married Mary Ellen Benzel. They were happily married for 58 years until her passing in 2013.
Bob taught elementary school in the Walla Walla School District for 25 years before retiring. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, gambling, traveling in their motor home, outings with the Elks RV Group and spending winters in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW, BPOE #287, the Odd Fellows, as well as the Walla Walla/Columbia Retired School Employees, NEA, WEA and Veterans Memorial Golf Course. He loved going to Wildhorse Casino where he was known as “Cookie Bob” as he was always bringing cookies for the staff.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Benzel Morrison; and his companion, Barbara Perry. He is survived by his daughters, Susan DeRuwe (Mike) and Kay Mueller (Jim); son, Tom Morrison (Stacy); his four grandchildren, Deanne Wilbur (Josh), Dirk DeRuwe (Jessica), Travis Morrison (Tyler), Tyler Morrison; and his great-grandchildren, Abram and Winston Wilbur and Mason and Madison DeRuwe.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery. Reception following. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla/Columbia County Retired School Employees Scholarship Fund through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362.