Robert Edwin Strozinsky Jr.
Nov. 26, 1923 — Feb. 2, 2020
Robert Strozinsky Jr., age 96, passed away on February 2, 2020, in Walla Walla.
Robert was born on November 26, 1923, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Robert and Grace M. Kachel Strozinsky Sr.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from May 1943 to April 1946 with nine months in the Philippine Islands. He was a structural engineer with the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers from 1952 to his retirement in 1980. Robert enjoyed traveling extensively in his motorhome.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy Starr and friend Debbie Fullen of Walla Walla. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery Veterans Section starting at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Morris will officiate. Memorial Contributions may be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
