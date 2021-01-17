Robert Edwin Newbury
June 13, 1955 — January 4, 2021
Passed away on the evening of January 4, 2021, after a long and excruciating battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis. For a man enduring unimaginable pain and suffering each day, he was incredibly caring, thoughtful and loving. Bob had an amazing sense of humor and loved nothing better than to bring a smile to anyone’s face, no matter how his own day was going.
Bob was a miracle. He was sustained by the love and devotion of his wife Clarece Elaine Newbury who gave her all to see him through to the end. He loved her to his dying day and she, him. His pride and joy were his three children, Rhonda Juergens, Anna Johnson, and Nicholas Newbury; and his seven grandchildren they gave him: Avery and Kendall Juergens, Morgan and Claire Johnson, and Selma, Miles and Cleo Newbury.
Even with his disabilities, he would move heaven and earth to try and help others however he could.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alma Newbury and Arthur Newbury. He is survived by his wife and family, as well as his brother, Arthur Bryan Newbury.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend....
May our dearest BobBob finally find rest and comfort. He will be so very missed.
A celebration of life is being planned for July of 2021 in the Blue Mountains, pending COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Spondylitis Association of America.