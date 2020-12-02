Robert Earl Manis
Nov. 28, 1932 — Nov. 27, 2020
Robert Earl Manis passed away one day short of his 88th birthday at his home in Dayton. He was born on November 28, 1932, in Delta, UT, the 4th of five sons of James Thomas Manis and Marion Veronica Kavanagh. He grew up at the Big Wash in Millard County near Hinckley, UT.
Bob married “the only woman for him” Geraldine Lea Hinkley on September 21, 1951, in Walla Walla. They were married for 56 wonderful years and raised seven children. At the time of his passing, he had 106 living descendants. They had a lot of love to give and blessed the lives of foster children and exchange students over the years.
On March 5, 1960, Bob and his family joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He took his beloved wife and family to be sealed in the temple. Bob served faithfully as a President of the Seventh Quorum of the Seventy, Dayton branch president, a missionary, a ward clerk, a YM leader including Boy Scouts, a home teacher, and many other callings.
Bob was never without a job and was strong and dependable in anything he did. His first job at age 17 was as an electrical technician on the railroad. Later he worked at a sawmill in Cascade Locks, OR, driving and maintaining the heavy equipment. He spent most of his working career as a maintenance foreman with the National Marine Fisheries Service, trying to get the salmon to safely go over the Snake River dams. In 1965 the fisheries job took him to Pasco and in 1976 to Dayton. After his retirement in 1990, he never did like to eat fish. He enjoyed working for City Lumber in Dayton as a clerk and was affectionately known as “Papa Bob.”
Most people who knew him have at least one story to tell about his great sense of humor. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed gardening. Trying to grow big juicy tomatoes was his main goal. He enjoyed sharing his harvest with his friends and family. Bob also had a menagerie of pets he enjoyed throughout the years such as: dogs, talking parakeets, a set of love birds, and of course, Ninja the giant desert tortoise.
Bob is survived by his younger brother, James Thomas Manis; his children, Geraldine Lea Wilding (Ward), Robinette Kay Bartlett (Bart), Robert E Manis (Renea), Deborah Rae Manis (Gale), Veronica Jo Manis, Tracy James E Manis.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine; his son, Jack E Manis; two grandchildren; and his three older brothers, James Edgar Manis, John William Manis, and Walter Charles Manis.
Graveside services will be in the family plot in the Dayton City Cemetery.
For those wishing to send condolences and memorials send to Hubbard Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S. 2nd, Dayton, WA 99328.