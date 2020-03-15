Robert Earl Blakemore Jr.
Aug. 5, 1927 — Feb. 23, 2020
Robert Earl Blakemore Jr., passed away at the age of 92 in College Place. Robert was born Aug. 5, to Robert Earl Blakemore and Bertha Starky Blakemore in Spokane, WA.
Robert attended elementary school in Spokane, graduating at N. Central High School. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Navy. During the time of his service he would send money monthly to his father to buy his girlfriend June dinner weekly. When he left the service he married his high school sweetheart June Johnson on Sept. 6, 1946. Robert and June moved to Oakesdale, WA in 1947, to the family farm.
Robert and June had three sons. They spent many hours following their sons sporting activities all through their school years.
Robert had a passion for flying and always owned his own plane. In 1972 he purchased Linke Truck and Implement and became an International Harvester dealer in Oakesdale. In 1979 they closed the dealership. In 1981 they sold the farm and relocated to Spokane. In his retirement years he enjoyed playing golf.
In 1988 Bob and June relocated to Sun Lakes, Arizona to be close to their children. In Aug. 2015, they moved to Walla Walla.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha; brother, Melburn; grandson, Jeremy Blakemore; and his wife, June. He is survived by his three sons, Robert III (Kitty), prescott, AZ, Don (Rhonda) Touchet, Jerry Blakemore, Prescott, AZ; five granddaughters, Jennifer, Jill, Kelsey, Emily and Sarah; three great-grandsons, Brody, Caden and Lane Smith.
A memorial service is being planned for this spring where Robert and June will be buried together in Spokane. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care in Walla Walla. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brookdale in College Place and Hospice in Walla Walla for their wonderful care.