Robert E. Strozinsky Jr.
Nov. 26, 1923 — Feb. 2, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Robert E. Strozinsky Jr., 96, died Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
