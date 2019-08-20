Robert D. Hoskins
Dec. 29, 1957 — Aug. 12, 2019
Robert D. Hoskins, 61, died August 12, 2019, at his home in Umapine.
Robert was born in Walla Walla to Raymond D. and Mary Lou (Wade) Hoskins.
He is survived by his five children: Son, Arron; Daughters, Candace Grace, Summer Joy, Christine, and Karen Lyn; brothers, Michael (Carrie) Hoskins, Lee (Cory) Hoskins. Estranged sister, Catherine L. Hoskins Hutcherson, all of Milton-Freewater.
He was preceded in death by his father and niece, Amber Ray Hutcherson.
A memorial will be held at a later date.