Robert C. Phelps
October 24, 1926 — February 14, 2022
Robert C Phelps (“Bob”) passed away at Dayton General Hospital on February 14, 2022.
Bob was born on October 24, 1926, to Joe and Elva Phelps in Prescott. He grew up in Prescott and attended school there. Bob entered the Navy at age 18 in February of 1945 and was honorably discharged in March of 1946.
In December of 1946, Bob married Shirley Baker. They had two sons Mark and Dale. As a family they had many hunting and fishing adventures together. Later in life Bob and Shirley enjoyed traveling for his work across the U.S. They later settled down in Starbuck, WA where Bob could enjoy his passion of fishing.
Bob is survived by his son, Mark Phelps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elva (Vogel) Phelps; son, Dale Phelps; wife, Shirley (Baker) Phelps.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12:30pm at the Starbuck Cemetery. Potluck lunch to follow at the Starbuck Community Church, 110 Main St.