Robert “Bob” Stanfill
May 22, 1931 — October 7, 2019
VANCOUVER, WA - Robert “Bob” Stanfill, former resident of College Place, 88, died October 7, 2019, in Vancouver, WA.
Arrangements are pending at Neptune Cremation Service, Portland OR.
