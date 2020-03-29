Robert (Bob) Durwood Wagar
April 30, 1938 — March 17, 2020
Robert (Bob) Durwood Wagar, 81, a resident of Shelton, WA., passed away at his home on March 17, 2020. Bob was born in Grand Forks, ND., on April 30, 1938, to Melvin and Signe Wagar. The Wagar family, including parents and their children; James, Vern, Bob and JoAnn, moved from Inkster, ND., to Hoquiam, WA. Bob graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1957.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Signe Wagar; his brother, Jim Wagar; and sister, JoAnn Shumate.
After high school Bob joined the Army and then Army National Guard (April 5, 1958 to May 23, 1964) as an Auto Maintenance Helper. He was a Sgt. E-5, HQ and HQ, Btry 1st, How BN, 248th Artillery. He was decorated for expert Badge with Rifle and Carbine Bars
Bob and his first wife had moved to Walla Walla, and raised their five children; Tom Wagar of Dixie, WA., Anna Sanborn of Colbert, WA., Kim De Reimer of Colbert, WA., Jerri Grant of Walla Walla, WA., and Theresa Wagar of Olympia. Bob also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Bob and his third wife, Debra R Wagar (Brown), married on December 28, 2014, in College Place.
Bob loved to read, Louis Lamour, paperback western books. He was a very patient, easygoing gentle man.
Condolences may be sent to 2211 Washington St., Shelton, WA., 98584.