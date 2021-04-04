Robert Anthony Milliken
January 1, 1945 — March 19, 2021
Robert Anthony Milliken, “Bob” passed away March 19, 2021, at age 76. He was a New Year baby, being born January 1, 1945, in Spokane, WA. His parents were Bob and Josephine Milliken.
He grew up in Coulee Dam, WA where he played trumpet in his high school band and was also Junior and Senior Class President. He worked as a DJ at the local radio station.
Bob was a lifelong scholar. He attended Gonzaga University where he received his BA in History and studied many different languages. He went on to obtain his MA in History from the University of Illinois. His career in education started when he became a professor at Millikin University in Illinois.
After returning to the PNW, Bob received his principal certification from WSU. He then spent 23 years as a K-12 principal in many small schools, including Touchet School District for three of those years. His last job as an educator was in Okanogan, WA as a Social Studies and Spanish teacher.
Upon his retirement in 2005, Bob returned to Spokane, then traveled all over the world (which he also did during his summers off). Traveling was his favorite pastime, as he took trips to Alaska, Costa Rica, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, Bolivia and Australia. He took many pictures of his travels and always had stories to tell. His other hobbies included golfing, bowling, volunteering at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, and he was an avid fan of Gonzaga basketball.
His first marriage was to Mary Shephard in 1967, and they had two sons, Rob and Brian. In 1988, he married his second wife, Judy Hudson, and they had a baby girl, Shari. Bob’s thirst for knowledge, passion for teaching, adventurous story-telling, and quick-witted humor will be missed by many.
Bob is survived by his children and grandchildren: Rob (Elena) Milliken, (Robbie, Alexis, Sebastian), Brian (Rosie) Milliken (Zachary, Autumn, Samuel), and Shari Milliken (Arian); his sisters: Joanne (Bob) Turner, Mary Snell, Betty (Glenn) Nachbar; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.