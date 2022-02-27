Rob Williamson
DeWitt Van Hooser
May 25, 1959 — January 28, 2022
Rob Williamson DeWitt Van Hooser, died on January 28, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1959, at the old General Hospital on his great-grandmothers birthday. He was born to Judith May Williamson and James Ronnie Van Hooser.
Rob loved to fish with his grandfather, Bob Williamson and life long friend Brad. He worked at the race track at Portland Meadows as gate crew. He also worked at Canterbury Park in Minnesota.
In 2005 Rob came back to Walla Walla to help care for his grandmother. He attended Walla Walla Community College to learn welding. In 2006 he began working for Brittney Farm Co. as a welder and Diesel Mechanic. He loved and respected the men he worked with. He had a different kind of personality, but was a loving and caring man.
Rob is survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Scott Wallace and Chris L Van Hooser; sister, Alena C Nally; daughter, Sheena Givens; three grandchildren, Destiny Faith Reed, Sarah Miller and Alezander Givens; one great-grandson, Kalum Dale Reed; aunt, Pam Luis from Hawaii; mother, Judi Williamson from Dixie. He is preceded in death by aunts, Betty Gum, Eula Jo, Garrett Twila Culbertson; his father’s mother, Frances Thelma Elliott; his father, James Ronnie Van Hooser; his mother’s parents, Robert West Williamson and Lucille B Morrow.
There will be a BBQ Potluck Celebration of Life for Rob on March 26 at 12:00pm at Brittany Farming Co, 1116 N Columbia St, Milton-Freewater. Friends and family may share memories of Rob and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.