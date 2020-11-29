Rita Mae Hower
September 8, 1945— November 10, 2020
In Loving Memory
Rita Mae Hower, 75, passed away November 10, 2020. A Graveside service will be Saturday, December 5, at 12:00pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Rita was born to Anita A. (Hemmelgarn) and Richard Parker Sr. in Tacoma, WA on September 8, 1945. She was raised here in Walla Walla and attended Walla Walla High School.
Family and friends all testify to Rita’s sweet disposition. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior after struggling with personal issues for many years. Her association with friends in AA were a tremendous help to her. In her younger years Rita enjoyed applying her creative ability through artistic pencil drawings.
Rita is survived by her two sons, Michael C. (wife Richele) Locati, Devin C. (wife Gibran) Locati; her brother, Richard L. (wife Danielle) Parker Jr.; two nephews, Kenneth (wife Patricia) Locati, Van Scott Parker; three nieces, Christine (husband Brian) Eppenstein, Brenda (husband Marc) Talen, La Nita Parker.
