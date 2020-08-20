Rickey Lynn Humbert Sr.
October 16, 1958 — July 22, 2020
Rickey “Rick” Lynn Humbert Sr., 61, passed away July 22, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. He was born in Wamego, Kansas to Benjamin “Ben” Humbert and Adrenne Bledsoe on October 16, 1958. In 2013 he began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized October 25, 2015. Rick was looking forward to the Bible’s promise of paradise on Earth, where there would be no more tears, pain, mourning, nor death. (Revelation 21:4)
Rick is survived by his wife, Scheri; children, Christina and Rickey; two step-children he considered his own, Kelly and Chris Caddell; sister-in-law, Linda Humbert; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Ben Humbert; mother, Adrenne Roth; step-father, Bill Roth; brothers, Gerald and Curtis Humbert; and sister, Tina Marie.
There will be a memorial talk hosted by Jehovah’s Witnesses on Zoom August 29th, 2020 at 2PM PDT. To inquire about attending the memorial talk please contact Scheri Humbert at 509-520-0596. Spots will be limited.