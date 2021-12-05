Richard W. Moss
August 8, 1951 — November 29, 2021
Rick was born on a hot summer day to Jim and Ramona Moss in Walla Walla. As a young person he enjoyed motorcycles, cars, hunting, fishing, and was an accomplished archer and bowler. He graduated from Wa-Hi in 1969 and served in the National Guard from 1970-1976. He had degrees in Civil Engineering and Autobody.
In his adult years he enjoyed fishing, skiing, reading, hiking, biking, rock hunting, the beach, Mexico, and enjoying the great things around Walla Walla and the northwest. He had a career at the WA State Pen for 35 years, retiring in 2013 as a Specialist.
He married Mary Fleenor in 1978 and she survives him. He is also survived by his son, BJ (Dora) Moss; daughter, Mayla (Juan) Palomo; grandchildren: Emilie Moss, Brandon Moss, Cheyanne Torres, McKenna Messinger, and Ayanna Palomo. He had a special relationship with his cousins, Stan and Steve Kessler and James Stewart along with his Fleenor in-laws who he glamped with on a regular basis.
He was especially fond of the Oregon coast where we vacationed regularly. A celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer. Please make donations to BMHS in care of Herring Grosclose Funeral Home. A special thanks to Hospice, Dr. Wilcox, and Dr. Sahib who cared for his Pulmonary Fibrosis.