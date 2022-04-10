Richard "Rick" Lee Freeland
August 14, 1961 — March 05, 2022
It is with a heavy heart to announce Rick has passed away March 05, 2022, due to COVID complications. He was currently residing at a COVID recovery facility in Lake Oswego. He was 60 at the time of his passing.
He was born in Walla Walla, August 14, 1961, to Donna Freeland and Howard Freeland. Where he was raised and lived most of his adult life.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two siblings, Bud Freeland and Sue Klein.; four children, Corrina Freeland, Jamee Freeland, Karlee Freeland and Richard Freeland II; along with eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held Friday, April 29, 2022. Service will start at 12pm at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College place with a gathering to follow.