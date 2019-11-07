Richard (Rich) K. MacLean
March 13, 1949 — Nov. 4, 2019
Richard K. MacLean entered into Glory on November 4. He was 70 years old. Rich was born and raised in San Diego, CA.
He played basketball at Mesa Jr. College and transferred to Warner Pacific in Portland, OR on a basketball scholarship. It was there that he met his bride, Joanne. They were married August 27, 1971 in Walla Walla. They raised their three children in the Portland/Gresham area.
Rich had a 35 year career in the insurance business. Rich was an avid golfer, enjoyed officiating football and basketball and watching sports. They lived in Gresham until 2002 and then retired to San Diego. In 2017 they moved to College Place.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Allan MacLean and Dorothea Hutton. Rich is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne; his sons, Todd of Vancouver, WA, Kevin of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter, Melinda Esquerra of Tucson; eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Lautaret officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Billy Graham Association or Focus on the Family through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.