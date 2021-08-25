In Loving Memory
Richard Ralph Gohlman
August 25, 1936 — November 10, 2020
Richard “Dick” Gohlman
passed away November 10, 2020, at Eagle Springs. He was born in Walla Walla, left in 1957, then moved back to Walla Walla, December of 2015. Dick graduated from Wa-Hi class of 1954, then went to college at EWSC studying radio and media. He worked for the radio station KTEL in Walla Walla. He ran a business in Portland for 30 years that did advertising and marketing for radio and TV stations. He loved all sports and use to broadcast sports on the radio. Dick enjoyed golfing, talking, calling himself a “people-ologist”, walking and time spent with fellow classmates.