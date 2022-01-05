Richard Patrick
November 5, 1935 — January 3, 2022
Richard Patrick, lifelong Dayton cowboy, passed away at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 7, at 11:30 AM in the chapel of Corbeill Funeral Home (formerly Hubbard-Rogg) in Dayton. Burial will be in the Dayton Cemetery. Following the service, the Eagles will provide a luncheon at the Senior Center in Dayton.
Richard was born November 5, 1935, in Dayton, the first child born in the new Brining Hospital. He was born to Bertle W. and Mae Moody Patrick. Dick attended the Columbia School through the first 8 years and then graduated from Dayton High School in 1953. He learned an honest work ethic early on working with his father and then his first job was for Roy Eslick, a close neighbor, where he earned enough during harvest to buy his first car. This became his family car for the next 20 years.
He attended Washington State College for about one month and knew right away “the city” was nowhere for him. He returned to the family ranch near Dayton and lived his entire life right there. He married Elaine Sanders, November 16, 1956, in Moses Lake, Washington. Dick went to work for the Farm Bureau and later was employed by the county road crew for many years. After work he would often farm until dark. He occasionally took the family to their cabin in the mountains where he kept busy “working”. He was a lifetime member of the Eagle’s.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Holly and her husband Ken Allen of Electric City, WA.; two grandchildren, Jason (Allison) Allen and Jamie (Brandon) Roberts all of Vancouver, WA; two great-grandchildren, Shaymus Allen, Ariel, WA and Travis Allen, Shelbyville, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2016; his son, Perry, in 1990; his brother, Robert “Bob”.
Corbeill Funeral Home, Dayton, is in charge of the arrangements.