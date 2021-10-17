Richard Leon McFadden
August 31, 1931 — September 30, 2021
Richard Leon McFadden, passed peacefully at home in College Place, September 30, 2021. Richard was born August 31, 1931, in the South Park area of Seattle to Margaret and Chester McFadden.
He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1949 and soon after enlisted in the Navy where he did see the world including being aboard the USS Gurke at the invasion of Inchon during the Korean War. He was a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier for over 34 years retiring in 1986. Richard created beautiful and productive gardens at home and after retirement became a Master Gardener attending the Washington State extension service program. He never tired of fishing for trout and salmon and was happiest in a boat on the water. His family treasured times with him and when he spoke he had their full attention. He set a fine example for his children and grandchildren as he had a unique sense of humor and was slow to anger. Richard’s friendships were lifelong and he was always there to lend a helping hand.
Richard was predeceased by his mother and father; sisters, Patricia and Marion; brothers, Chester and Allan; son, David; step-daughter, Janis; and step- grandson, Chad. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Bobbie McFadden; sons, Patrick (Leslie) and Brian McFadden; step-daughter, Jeri (Steve) Weber; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, October 23, 2021, 1pm with viewing 11:30 to 12:30.
No flowers please.