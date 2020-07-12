Richard John Hauger
October 2, 1938 — June 10, 2020
Richard John Hauger, 81, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Black River Falls and Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca, WI. He was born on October 2, 1938, to Gaylord and Marguerite (Vanbuskirk) Hauger in Beloit, WI.
After graduating from Beloit High School in 1956, he moved out west to work at Pacific Northern Railroad to work as a telegraph operator. He returned back to Beloit to get an accounting degree from Rockford Business School. Upon graduation, he was activated to the National Guard in Fort Lewis, WA, in 1962. Loving the west coast, he remained and worked for the CPA firm Ansel Johnson and Co.
On June 25, 1964, Richard was married to Catherine Ann Lee and they had three daughters. During this time, he worked as Assistant Golf Pro for both Clarkston Country Club in Idaho and Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle, WA. In 1969, choosing to crunch numbers instead of pursuing the greens, he moved his family to Walla Walla, to eventually start his own accounting firm, raise a family, and continue to play his “A” game at golf. The family resided in Walla Walla, from 1969-1983. Richard taught his girls to be thankful, to love nature, to work hard, to appreciate music, and to love a good laugh.
Richard retired in Black River Falls in 1999. It was there that he met Judy Enerson and they were married on December 31, 2001. They had great adventures fixing up houses, working in hospitality industry for Holiday Retirement, running a food truck in Arizona, and exploring beautiful Dane county.
Richard is survived by his wife, Judy (Enerson) Hauger; his two sisters, Katie Hansen and Gayle Johnson; his former wife, Cathy (Lee) Hauger; and his three girls, Leanne (Jerry) Irwin, Kristen (Henk) Dawson, and Janice Hauger; his four grandchildren, Courtney (Joel) Parlour, Bryan Irwin, Andrew Dawson, and Derek Dawson; and his two great-grandchildren, Brinton and Addy Parlour. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Marguerite Hauger; sister, Marlene Zei; and brother, Robert Hauger.
His presence will be greatly missed spanning from Wisconsin to Washington. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will not be until next year. He will have Military Honor Service at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Kings, WI.