Richard Jay Schluter
March 18, 1948 — May 27, 2019
Richard was born in Walla Walla to Martin and Dora (Teal) Schluter, and passed at home in Tukwila, WA. He graduated from Wa-Hi in 1966, attending WSU for 1 1/2 years before enlisting in the Army, serving in Korea at the DMZ fence.
Richard worked for Air West with baggage in San Francisco before moving to Tukwila. At Art Brass Plating in Seattle, he did powder coating.
The solar system and eclipses fascinated him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, David and Darrell. He is survived by brothers, John of The Dalles, OR, Sam of Zachary, LA; and nine nephews and nieces.
A Graveside Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, 300 S.E. Myra Road, College Place, WA.
Reception to follow in the Hospitality Room.