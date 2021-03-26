Richard Inglis III
— March 9, 2021
Richard (Dick) Inglis III, passed away peacefully in his own home in Walla Walla on March 9, 2021, at the age of 81. He married his high school sweetheart Marion when he was 21 and was still married to her 60 years later at the time of his death.
Dick was born in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio outside of Cleveland. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Amherst, and his master’s degree and PhD in psychology from Duke. He did postgraduate work at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He taught psychology at the University of Nevada in Reno and later wrote and sold a text book on psychological testing and did personal counseling.
He was an avid musician, playing clarinet, saxophone and kettle drums in the local symphony as well as electric bass and banjo. Later in life he focused on percussion. He was active in local theatre and frequently performed music in various settings around Walla Walla.
Dick cared deeply about helping other people and friends and family turned to him for his listening and counseling skills. He refused to take full market rates for his counseling services and he volunteered at the Walla Walla Community Hospice for many years. He created a website on atrial fibrillation when he was afflicted with that ailment.
He was an athlete who played basketball and tennis in high school and who ran, cycled or swam for most of his life, competing in triathlons into his 60s. He completed a 200-mile bike event in the Sierra Nevada mountains which many more serious cyclists were not able to finish.
Besides his spouse Marion, he is survived by his sons, Evan of Vienna, Virginia and Alan of Walla Walla; as well as his daughters, Kristin of Boise, Idaho and Jeanie of Orlando, FL. Another son, Andrew, died outside of Atlanta on January 24, 2021. Dick is also survived by nine grandchildren.
No public services are planned but remembrance gifts can be made to CARE.