Richard Grant Woodhall
October 23, 1946 — May 5, 2021
Words associated with Richard Grant Woodhall, who passed away at home on May 5, 2021, from heart and kidney disease; Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, storyteller, hunter, a man not afraid to tackle a project from broken car to busted plumbing he gave it his all.
Richard (Dick) Grant Woodhall, was born October 23, 1946, to Berniece (Hurst) and Jack A. Woodhall in Vancouver, WA. He is the youngest brother of John, Jayne, Janice and Mark.
Dick attended several schools in M-F. He graduated from McLoughlin Union HS in 1965. He completed a year of Auto Mechanics at WWCC and also spent a half year at BMCC in Mechanics.
Dick had many jobs over his life, an attendant at the Rainbow Gas Station, he was a fence builder and sprinkler changer for Bob Frasier Cattle Co., he worked as a Hyster driver at Umatilla Cannery and was a parts runner for Tex Brotherton Dodge Dealer. At the Athena Mill he worked on the log pond. At Key Technology he began as an assembler and advanced to Floor Lead and retired as Assembly Production Supervisor in 1998.
Besides having a full time job he maintained a small family farm raising cattle; grew alfalfa and beardless barley and owned Woodhall Used Auto business. Dick, Kevin and Dick’s father also built a frame house. A family tradition of providing Christmas trees to MF Schools and selling them at the lot at 139 S. Main St.
Dick met Carol (Boyer) while working at the cannery in 1965. He asked her out on a “dare” from his friends. They were married on August 11, 1966, and have two children: son Kevin of M-F and daughter Tami VanBuren of Othello, WA. Dick is grandfather to six wonderful young men and women: Sarah (Efrain) Villanueva, Kateland and Wyatt Woodhall of M-F; Lane, Logan and Emilee Van Buren of Kahlotus, WA., all who filled his heart with pride and love.
Dick is survived by his wife of 54 years; Kevin and Tami and their children; his brother, John (Judy); and sister, Janyce (Myron); along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and brother and sister-in-law.
Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home and a graveside service is to be led by Rev. Duane Geyer on Tuesday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Lunch at family home after service (56676 W7 Ranch Ln.) To leave online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com