Richard G. Watson
May 28, 1942 — September 10, 2020
Richard “Dick” G. Watson, 78, of Walla Walla died September 10, 2020, at the VA Bauer House after a battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Walla Walla, Dick was born on May 28, 1942, to Opal and Harold Watson. He was the oldest of three siblings. Dick attended Paine School, Garrison Junior High School and Walla Walla High School. After high school Dick enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS O’ Brien.
In 2003 Dick was commended by the Washington State Patrol for saving two people from their capsized boat on the Snake River.
Dick was a great storyteller who would give up anything to go hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Walla Walla Gun Club and the Elks Club. He enjoyed spending time with his mom. They often played Bingo or went to Wildhorse.
Dick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Karen Watson and grandsons Henry and Bob; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sydnee Watson; nephews, Tom (Melissa) Watson, Juston (Lori) Watson, Jason (Lori) Watson, Andy (Christy) Prest; and niece, Patti (Sean) Prest O’Connell; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Hayes.
