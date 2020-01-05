Richard Francis Lauzon
March 8, 1932 — Dec. 25, 2019
Richard Francis Lauzon, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away December 25, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center. Richard was born March 8, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Richard and Edith (Varney) Lauzon.
Richard was in the Air Force. He graduated from Cal Poly with a Bachelors in Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at Douglass Aircraft in CA and WPPSS in WA. After retiring, he started his own business building airplanes.
Richard enjoyed flying, reading, snow skiing, ballroom dancing, playing music, and volunteering. He also enjoyed being a long-time resident at Golden West Estates in Walla Walla.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gloria Passemoto and Beverly Brooks; and son, Michael Harmon. He is survived by his wife, Bette Lauzon; daughters, Dianne (Barcley) Owens of Traverse City, MI, Jayne Matthews of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Suzanne Lauzon of Modesto, CA; sons, Tim Harmon (Janet) of Overland Park, KS and Rick (Anne) Lauzon of Lodi, CA; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
