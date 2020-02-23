Richard Eugene Cornwell
March 2, 1950 — Feb. 3, 2020
Richard Eugene Cornwell, born March 2, 1950, in Portland, OR. passed away after a brief battle with pneumonia on Monday, February 3, 2020, – just 4 weeks short of his 70th birthday.
Richard and his older sister, Helen, were adopted and raised by Wilmer J and Helen M Cornwell. Their first home was in Milton-Freewater They moved to Walla Walla when Richard and his sister started school. Their parents owned and operated the former Larry’s Motel on East Isaacs now known as the Walla Walla Garden Motel. Both Helen Maureen and Richard worked side by side with their parents to help run the family business.
Richard joined the armed forces in the 1960s and served 2 terms in the Vietnam War before returning to Walla Walla, Wa. where he lived out the remainder of his life.
Richard was a multi-talented person who worked as a mechanic and a handyman.
Richard was preceded in death by both of his parents, three siblings who died in infancy and one son, Todd Eugene Legrand, who passed away in 2007.
Richard was a loving companion, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He loved spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren.
He is survived by Julie Cornwell, his longtime companion; Helen Maureen Cornwell Smith, his sister; four children – Anita Gutierrez, Richard Eugene Jr. and Corina Cornwell, Gerald (Jerry) E and Kellie Legrand, and Heather Bennett. He also is survived by 16 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard asked that there be no funeral but did say that a Celebration of Life could be hosted in his honor.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held on Richard’s birthday, Monday, March 2, 2020. It will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Prospect Point Grange Hall #1067, located at 610 Reser Road, Walla Walla. The family is requesting donations to help defray the costs of the interment. If you would like to donate to help the family out please feel free to send any donations to the venmo account @utahladyHMSmith or to the https://www.gofundme.com/share/s/share-family-friends/richard-cornwell-burial-fund