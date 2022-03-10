Richard Darryl Coble
October 12, 1962 — February 28, 2022
Rick Coble of Pendleton, OR died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA on February 28, 2022.
He was born to Hank and Shirley Coble of Milton-Freewater, on October 12, 1962. Rick enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, driving truck, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his brothers, Steve, Dennis, and Don Coble, Mike Alexander; sisters, Terri Grogan, Tami Houser; daughter, Allison Nein; as well as three grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Hank” Coble; mother, Shirley Coble; and by brothers, Randy and Steve Alexander.
A Celebration of Life to held at a later date. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com