Richard Dale Holmes
July 14, 1939 — June 16, 2020
Richard Dale Holmes was born to Roy Emmett Holmes and Anna Marguerite Eichel Holmes (both deceased) on July 14, 1939 in Pavilion, Wyoming.
He passed peacefully at Sunset Adult Family LLC in Walla Walla on June 16, 2020, just shy of his 81st birthday.
He attended Laurelwood Academy where he met LeahRae Schroeder, and they were married on Sept. 14, 1959. They had three children, Laree, Theresa and Wesley, and gained two more daughters (sisters) Torie and Roma several years later. The family lost young Wesley due to a plane crash in 1980, while living in Newcastle, Wyoming.
Richard was a licensed contractor, building homes, churches, schools and a SDA pastor in S. Dakota, Wyoming and Walla Walla. He and LeaRae continued sharing the gospel in Prison Ministries until her passing in 2008.
Richard is survived by his daughters, their husbands, and blessed with three granddaugters, Alisha, Morgan and MaryAngel; four grandsons, Kelsy, Patrick Wesley and Magellan. His blessings increase with four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Hadley, Cheyanne and Brody. His is also survived by his eldest brother, Lee Roy and his wife Marilyn; older brother, Bob; and older sister Opal and her husband Leroy Potter. Richard was the youngest of eight children.
Memorial to be determined, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.