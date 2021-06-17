Richard Allen Herndon
December 13, 1957 — June 9, 2021
Richard “Rick” Allen Herndon, 63, of Milton-Freewater, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on June 9, 2021, after a brief illness. Rick was born December 13, 1957, to Allen and Ardith Herndon in Walla Walla. He was raised with his brother and sister in the Milton Freewater and Walla Walla area.
After graduating from Mac-Hi he went into the farming industry. He married Jamie Sheets and together they had three children, Jason, Nick and Jerrid, they were later divorced. Rick loved to joke around, always making people laugh. His favorite hobby was fishing and when in season he could be found at the Little Goose dam with his best friends, cold weather never stopping them. Many holiday dinners were scheduled around fishing trips. He loved watching football, his favorite team being the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he also loved watching his grandchildren as they grew up and played sports.
Rick is survived by his three sons, Jason and Cheryl of Warner Robins, Georgia and their two children, Alyssa and Dylan; Nick of Milton Freewater and his three children, Nick Jr., Rylee and Kaedynce; Jerrid also of Milton Freewater and his two children, Logan and Andrew; his brother, Bill Herndon of Moses Lake, Washington; and sister, Kathy and Malcolm Neil of Milton Freewater; aunts, uncles, cousins, Wendy, Bill, Beth; and many more friends that were family to him as well. Rick never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence visit: www.munsellerhodes.com